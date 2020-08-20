Champions League: NI's Wade 'pinching herself' as Wolfsburg test looms

Glasgow City are the only part-time team remaining in the Champions League

Northern Ireland's Lauren Wade admits she is having to "pinch myself" as she prepares to make her debut in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Wade's Glasgow City face Wolfsburg in a one-legged last-eight encounter in San Sebastian on Friday.

The remainder of the Women's Champions League is being played as an eight-team mini-tournament.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself that I'm in the last eight," said NI international midfielder Wade.

"It just doesn't happen to any normal girl from Coleraine - it's surreal.

"It's something that I'm really proud of and I'm excited to be a part of it with Glasgow City, they've made it this far and to be playing in the last eight of the Champions League - to say it out loud, it's crazy.

"I'm just going to take the experience on and it's something that will be with me for a long time."

Well-travelled Wade joined Glasgow City in February following a spell with Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik having also previously played College football in the USA.

'You want to challenge yourself against the best'

Glasgow - who are the only part-time team left in this season's Champions League - have been an unstoppable force in Scotland in recent years, winning 13 Scottish Women's Premier League titles in a row.

However, Scott Booth's side go into Friday's game at Reale Arena as overwhelming underdogs with two-time winners Wolfsburg, and Wade is under no illusions as to the scale of the task facing her and her teammates in Spain.

"They've been strong contenders for a number of years in this competition," explained Wade, who has scored once in her 23 Northern Ireland caps.

"They're going to be well-organised and they have a lot of quality in their team. The way they play, they're going to be fast, so we've prepared around that.

"We know they're going to be a strong outfit. They're one of the best teams in the world, but that's who you want to be playing against - you want to challenge yourself up against the best."

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It's crazy' - Glasgow City's Wade on Champions League experience

While it will take a herculean effort to overcome the Germans, Wade says she is excited to be part of the Scottish top flight following the recent decisions of Celtic and Rangers to go professional.

As part of Rangers' investment, they have signed Wade's NI teammates Demi Vance and Megan Bell, and the midfielder admits she is looking forward to the Gers possibly challenging Glasgow's domestic dominance.

"That's what we want as players, for the league to get stronger.

"We want to build the league in Scotland to become one of the top leagues.

"Teammates of mine will be looking forward to be playing against each other when the league starts - it's something we always have a bit of banter about in camp."