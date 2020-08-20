Scunthorpe United: Bournemouth centre-back Tyler Cordner joins on loan

Tyler Cordner
Tyler Cordner is yet to make a senior appearance for Bounemouth

Scunthorpe United have agreed a season-long loan deal for Bournemouth centre-back Tyler Cordner.

It will be the 21-year-old’s third loan spell away from the Cherries, for whom he is yet to make a competitive senior appearance.

Cordner spent the first half of last season with Ebbsfleet United.

He also spent a season with Havant & Waterlooville during their time in the National League in 2018-19, scoring four goals in 34 appearances.

