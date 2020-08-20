Joel Coleman: Fleetwood Town sign goalkeeper on two-year contract
-
- From the section Fleetwood
Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a two-year contract.
The 24-year-old was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season after four years at the club.
Coleman played a part in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League in 2017 but featured just four times for them last season.
Fleetwood have the option of extending Coleman’s deal by a further year. He has previous League One experience with Oldham Athletic between 2013 and 2016.