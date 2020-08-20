Joel Coleman: Fleetwood Town sign goalkeeper on two-year contract

Joel Coleman started Huddersfield's final match of last season against Millwall
Joel Coleman started Huddersfield's final match of last season against Millwall

Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper Joel Coleman on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was released by Huddersfield Town at the end of last season after four years at the club.

Coleman played a part in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League in 2017 but featured just four times for them last season.

Fleetwood have the option of extending Coleman’s deal by a further year. He has previous League One experience with Oldham Athletic between 2013 and 2016.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you