Newport County sign Ryan Taylor and David Longe-King

Ryan Taylor has bags of Football League experience from his time at Plymouth Argyle

Newport County have signed striker Ryan Taylor and centre-back David Longe-King on one-year deals.

Taylor, 32, left Plymouth Argyle in June, having made 98 appearances for the Devon club since joining in January 2017.

Longe-King, 25, made 40 appearances for St Albans last season but left the National League South side this summer.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old forward Corey Whitely has joined Boreham Wood on a season-long loan.

Newport manager Michael Flynn welcomed the new additions to his squad.

"I'm delighted to get this deal done. Ryan is an experienced player in this division and someone who I have watched closely," Flynn said.

"He's won three promotions over the course of his career and I think he can have a big influence on this team, both on and off the pitch.

"David is a strong defender who has impressed during the time he has been training with us over the last few weeks.

"He's settled in well and raring to go ahead of the new season. He will be a great addition to this football club."