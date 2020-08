Josef Bursik: Doncaster Rovers sign Stoke City goalkeeper on loan

Josef Bursik was in the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017

Doncaster Rovers have signed Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with Rovers' League One rivals Accrington last season, making 20 appearances.

He is yet to make his competitive debut for the Potters but has been capped by England at Under-20 level.

Bursik is the second player to join Rovers this summer after former Crystal Palace winger Jason Lokilo joined on a one-year deal last month.