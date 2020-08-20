Dundee United: No contact over Lawrence Shankland, says Mellon

New boss Micky Mellon has steered Dundee Utd to four points from their opening four games

Micky Mellon says there has not been a single expression of interest in striker Lawrence Shankland during his brief time as Dundee United manager.

Mellon replaced Robbie Neilson in July and has collected seven points from his opening four Premiership matches.

A recent newspaper report linked Shankland, 24, with French League 2 side Guingamp.

But Mellon said: "It's not a distraction because I've had nothing to be distracted about."

Shankland scored 28 goals in 33 appearances as United cantered to the Championship title last season, following two prolific campaigns with Ayr United.

That form earned him two Scotland caps and one international goal.

However, Shankland has missed the last three games with what Mellon describes as a "niggly injury".

"I am pleased that people are looking at Lawrence Shankland and saying he's a good player as he deserves to be spoken about like that," added the manager.

"But I'm going to be really sincere and say we've had no contact.

"I have got a lot of talent in the building. The owners are very keen to keep making Dundee United better and so am I.

"I don't believe there will be anything that happens here unless the question 'does it make Dundee United better?' gets answered positively."