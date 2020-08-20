Ryan Ledson: Preston North End midfielder signs new deal
- From the section Preston
Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 23-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Oxford in May 2018 and has made 37 appearances in the Championship.
"It was an easy decision for me. It is a club I want to be at," the former England Under-20 international told the club website.
"I am extremely happy and am made up to get it signed."