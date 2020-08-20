Ryan Ledson: Preston North End midfielder signs new deal

Ryan Ledson started his career with Everton, making one appearance in the Europa League

Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Oxford in May 2018 and has made 37 appearances in the Championship.

"It was an easy decision for me. It is a club I want to be at," the former England Under-20 international told the club website.

"I am extremely happy and am made up to get it signed."