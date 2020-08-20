Ryan Ledson: Preston North End midfielder signs new deal

Ryan Ledson
Ryan Ledson started his career with Everton, making one appearance in the Europa League

Preston midfielder Ryan Ledson has signed a contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 23-year-old joined the Lilywhites from Oxford in May 2018 and has made 37 appearances in the Championship.

"It was an easy decision for me. It is a club I want to be at," the former England Under-20 international told the club website.

"I am extremely happy and am made up to get it signed."

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you