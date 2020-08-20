Giles Phillips: Wycombe Wanderers re-sign former QPR defender

Giles Phillips did not feature for Wycombe after January last season

Wycombe Wanderers have re-signed defender Giles Phillips on a one-year contract after his release by QPR.

The American, 23, spent last season on loan with the Chairboys, making 16 appearances as they won promotion to the Championship for the first time.

Phillips did not play for QPR during two seasons with the west London club.

"Giles showed a lot of potential last season and we feel he's got every chance of developing into a top defender," said boss Gareth Ainsworth.

"The launch of our B team this summer means he'll get more opportunities to play matches, work on his game and provide us with defensive cover all across the backline."

