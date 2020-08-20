Alanna Kennedy & Shelina Zadorsky: Tottenham Hotspur sign Orlando Pride duo

Alanna Kennedy (left) has scored eight goals in 60 appearances for Orlando Pride

Tottenham Hotspur have signed versatile Australia international Alanna Kennedy and Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky on loan from American side Orlando Pride.

The deals are for the rest of 2020 and Spurs will then have the option to sign the pair on a permanent basis.

Kennedy, 25, can play in defence or midfield and represented Australia at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

"I'm excited to help play a role in pushing the club to new heights," she told the club website.

Zadorsky, 27, has 66 Canada caps and will quarantine for 14 days on arrival to England from the United States.

She said: "I'm looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England."

