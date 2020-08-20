Antonee Robinson: Fulham sign United States left-back from Wigan

Robinson made 65 appearances for Wigan

Fulham have signed United States defender Antonee Robinson from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal for a fee of about £2m.

The 23-year-old left-back joined the Latics permanently last summer from Everton following a season-long loan.

He made 65 appearances in all competitions for Wigan, scoring once.

"I am made up to be a Fulham player. I was really excited to get down here and get everything signed," said Robinson, who came through Everton's academy.

"When the lads get back in here, I can't wait to get going.

"I heard a few days ago that [Fulham boss] Scott Parker was interested in me and wanted to speak to me personally. We had a zoom call and he was really keen to get the deal done and for me to be a Fulham player.

"Fulham play a really nice style of football and I can see myself fitting in perfectly. As soon as I heard of the ambitions of the club it was an easy decision for me."

Robinson, who was born in England but qualifies for the US through his father, has won seven caps having made his international debut in 2018.