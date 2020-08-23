St Johnstone v Hibernian: What has changed under Easter Road head coach Jack Ross?

Hibs have taken 10 points from their opening four Premiership games

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Hibernian Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: 23 August Time: 16:30 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Nine months into the job, Jack Ross' imprint on Hibernian is becoming clear.

The Easter Road side are unbeaten and among the early-season challengers at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

But what change has head coach Ross brought about in his tenure so far?

Youth flourishing in new-look defence

Defence was clearly an area of concern. Hibs kept just four clean sheets in Ross' 22 games at the helm last season and their final total of 49 goals conceded was the highest outside the bottom three.

Now, with a new-look backline, Ross' side head to McDiarmid Park on Sunday seeking a third clean sheet in succession. They have yet to lose a goal from open play in their opening four Premiership games - having been breached by a Chris Burke free-kick and Lyndon Dykes penalty - and had shipped eight by this stage a year ago.

Continuity and flexibility have helped. The same back four - Josh Doig, Paul Hanlon, Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn - has started every game, but switched to a three at times, with McGinn able to play centrally.

The emergence of 18-year-old left-back Doig, in tandem with a regular run for 21-year-old centre-half Porteous, has been a huge positive that shows Ross' willingness to allow youth to flourish.

Doig is keeping 32-year-old stalwart Lewis Stevenson out of the side. Of last season's other defensive regulars, Adam Jackson and Steven Whittaker have moved on, while David Gray and Darren McGregor - both in their 30s - have yet to feature.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Young Doig a driving force for Hibs'

Squad overhaul paying off

For too long, Hibs were regarded as a soft touch. The arrival of Alex Gogic has begun to change that perception. The shaven-headed, tough-tackling Cypriot with the steely stare is the midfield enforcer the team has sorely lacked.

Gogic is one of three new signings made by Ross this summer. Fellow recruit Kevin Nibset has shown promising signs, most notably a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Livingston. Having scored 23 times in the Championship last season, and 34 goals at League One level the previous campaign, the 23-year-old has adapted well to the step up.

The jury remains out on the third signing, Drey Wright. A thigh strain forced the former St Johnstone winger off in the opening-day win over Kilmarnock and he has been sidelined since.

Ten players have departed the first-team squad and Ross remains keen to strengthen his midfield, having missed out on Ross McCrorie who chose a move to Aberdeen from Rangers last week.

"We weren't able to do it with that one but we'll keep looking," said Ross on Friday. "That position is probably a priority for us."

Hibs' transfer dealings since the end of last season

Creative players yet to shine?

Hibs' good start hasn't been without its flaws. The 1-0 win at Dundee United a fortnight ago - equalling their best start in 46 years - masked an insipid performance from the visitors. And Ross conceded they were again "nowhere near" their best in the ensuing goalless stalemate at home to Motherwell.

Has their new-found solidity come at the expense of forward threat? Ross has fielded two strikers in Nisbet and Christian Doidge for all but the opening game, yet the effectiveness of that strategy longer term remains to be seen.

And the club's two most creative players, Scott Allan and Martin Boyle - responsible for 11 and eight assists last season respectively - have spluttered rather than sparkled.

After a match-winning double against Kilmarnock, Boyle's form has noticeably dipped. The winger's future remains uncertain, with his deal due up next summer.

Allan has dropped out of the starting line-up since that opening-day victory, and is pushing for a return against St Johnstone as Hibs bid to prove their strong start is no false dawn.