Premier League fixtures 2020-21: How the internet reacted

The internet has been reacting to the release of the The 2020-21 Premier League fixtures today.

Some people have already started predicting final standings.

The big story from the opening day on 12 September is that last season's champions Liverpool and Leeds meet at Anfield.

It may look like a baptism of fire for Leeds on their re-entry to the Premier League after 16 years away but at least the stats are encouraging for them.

It's as if they were never away.

They will be hoping that April doesn't turn out to be the cruellest month.

Meanwhile, another promoted side, West Bromwich Albion, face Leicester City to kick off the new campaign with a Midlands derby. Last season's Golden Boot winner, Jamie Vardy, will be smacking his lips. The Hawthorns has been a happy hunting ground for the chief fox in the box.

In 2014-15, Leicester won 3-2 there as part of a brilliant run to escape the relegation zone. Vardy even selected a Baggies shirt when he appeared on BT Sport's 'What I Wore', because of the significance of that.

Then, in 2017-18, his wonder strike at the Hawthorns was named the club's goal of the season.

Fulham, who won the Championship play-off final, start by hosting Arsenal in a London derby. Fulham's last stint in the Premier League was two season ago and they lost 5-1 and 4-1 to Arsenal. Ouch.

Sheffield United may be hoping they can make hay while the late summer sun shines in September.

September will also see a rare, vintage fixture - a Yorkshire derby in the Premier League!

Meanwhile, if you happened to see 'November and December' trending this morning, there's a good chance it was because Tottenham Hotspur fans were bemoaning their winter fixture list.

They'll face Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester and Wolves during that period.

And, of course, all eyes are on Boxing Day.

That will see new Arsenal signing Willian facing off against his former club Chelsea.

Tasty. We cannot wait.