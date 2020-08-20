Non-league: Some clubs hope to resolve anomaly over fans' return guidance

Clubs playing in England's seventh tier and below will be able to admit supporters into grounds from Saturday

AFC Bury are among a number of non-league clubs intending to lobby their local MP in an effort to resolve an anomaly in the Football Association's guidance on fans returning to stadiums issued on Wednesday.

Formed following the August 2019 expulsion of Bury FC from the English Football League, AFC Bury officials felt an average of 1,200 fans per game was not unrealistic for its debut campaign in the 10th-tier North West Counties Division One North.

However, while it was always accepted there would be initial restrictions around the number of fans able to attend matches, the way this has been implemented is causing frustration.

Instead of limiting the number of fans to a percentage of each individual ground capacity, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport asked the FA to set it to an initial 15% of the minimum capacity required to enter the league, rising to 30% from 1 September.

AFC Bury has agreed a groundshare with seventh-tier Northern Premier League club Radcliffe, meaning a single stadium has two different capacities, depending on who is playing.

If Radcliffe are at home, they will initially be allowed 300 fans, rising to 600 from 1 September. As they are in a lower league, the figures for AFC Bury are 150 and 300, neither of which come close to satisfying the likely demand.

With a capacity of 3,500, the numbers allowed into Station Road would be 525 and 1,050 if percentages were linked to ground capacity.

As one of the best supported teams outside the National League, with a recently-built stadium that holds 4,400 and possession of their own 13-page Covid-19 risk assessment, FC United of Manchester thought they were in a good position to welcome fans to Broadhurst Park.

However, the maximum number they will be allowed for Saturday's pre-season game with newly-promoted League Two side Barrow is 300.

By the time their league season starts in September, FC United will still only be allowed 600 supporters at games, which is 13.5% of their ground capacity and 36% of last season's 1,668 average attendance.

South Shields and Scarborough Athletic are other well-supported Northern Premier League clubs in a similar position.

"What the leagues absolutely did not want was a 'one size fits all' approach, which is what we have," Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris told BBC Sport.

"Having fans back is a step in the right direction but we have to recognise the decision to base the numbers around the minimum capacity at each step disadvantages those clubs who have invested in their facilities and have already got independent certification for their capacity.

"We are taking this up with the FA. We need to urgently lobby for the percentages to be based around stadium capacities. The actual percentage is not the issue. The issue is what it is a percentage of."