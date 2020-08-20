Southend United: Barnsley winger Jordan Green joins on six-month loan

Jordan Green made 13 appearances on loan at Newport County last season, scoring once at Grimsby

Southend have signed Barnsley winger Jordan Green on loan for six months.

Green, 25, is new manager Mark Molesley’s first signing since he took charge earlier this month.

Ex-Bournemouth trainee Green has also previously played for Newport, to whom he also returned on loan in January before the season was curtailed.

He joined Barnsley from Yeovil Town in January 2019 on a two-and-a-half year deal but his last appearance for the Tykes came in October against Preston.