Wes Harding: Rotherham United sign Birmingham City defender

Wes Harding (left) made his full Birmingham City debut in an EFL Cup tie in August 2017

Rotherham United have signed defender Wes Harding from fellow Championship club Birmingham for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old joins on a deal until the summer of 2023 and becomes manager Paul Warne's fourth signing since promotion from League One last season.

He made 19 appearances for Blues in 2019-20 and played 60 games for the club he joined aged 16 in 2012.

"I'm buzzing to be a Miller. I didn't have a big decision to make, it just felt right," he told the club website.

"I'm fast, athletic, strong and like to get up and down the pitch. I'm quite attack-minded, but I also like to be defensively sound as well."

The Millers have already signed Mickel Miller, Kieran Sadlier and Angus MacDonald in this transfer window following their promotion from League One.

