Dominik Frieser: Barnsley sign LASK midfielder for undisclosed fee

Dominik Frieser (right) played for LASK against Manchester United in their recent Europa League last-16 tie

Barnsley have signed LASK midfielder Dominik Frieser for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old was part of the LASK side that reached the last 16 of the 2019-20 Europa League before being knocked out by Manchester United.

"Dominik has achieved great things in Austria and in Europe," boss Gerhard Struber told the club website.

"He comes with lots of experience, he is a player with positive attributes and personal characteristics."