'Players behaving properly' with no crowd to play to - Brian Rice

Brian Rice (left) thinks referees have been more lenient in behind-closed-doors games

Players are "not diving and rolling about as much" in empty stadiums, says Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice.

Scottish Premiership fixtures have been played without supporters in attendance since the start of the campaign due to coronavirus restrictions.

And Rice thinks referees have been "far more lenient, as in yellow cards".

He said: "You find that when you have a crowd in, the players play to the crowd a wee bit and the crowd is up in arms and referees sometimes react."

Matches will continue without fans until at least 14 September, with the Scottish government giving that indicative date for a limited, socially-distanced return.

Rice, who is looking for Accies to halt a run of three defeats away to derby rivals Motherwell on Saturday, admits he likes the change in attitude but does not expect it to last in front of spectators.

"I have absolutely no complaints about the refereeing standards so far," he said. "There's a wee bit of a leeway. I think that's in conjunction with the players behaving properly.

"It's great credit to players as well because the players are not diving and rolling about as much now.

"Play is moving a lot more freely. I don't think the physios are on the pitch as much because the players are going down and getting back up and on with it.

"We hope that will continue but we know it won't. It is easy to make a decision when there is no crowd and it is easy to get up when there is no crowd."