Adama Traore: Wolves winger called up by Spain

Traore started his career at Barcelona before moving to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and, now, Wolves

Wolves winger Adama Traore has been called up to the Spain squad for September's Nations League fixtures against Germany and Ukraine.

The uncapped 24-year-old said in January that he was still undecided whether to play for Spain or Mali at international level.

He was called up by Spain in November, but had to withdraw with injury.

Barcelona's teenage winger Ansu Fati and Manchester City duo Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres have also been called up.

"In these last two seasons in England he has improved a lot," Spain manager Luis Enrique said of Traore, who was born in Spain and has represented them at under-21 level.

"He is hungry and eager to continue improving. He can bring us many things."

The matches, away to Germany and home to Ukraine on 3 and 6 September respectively, will be Spain's first since a 5-0 win over Romania in November.

Spain squad in full: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao); Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla), Eric Garcia (Manchester City); Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oscar Rodriguez (Leganes); Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).