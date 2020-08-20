Greg Docherty: Hull City sign Rangers midfielder

Midfielder Greg Docherty in action for Hibernian
Greg Docherty is a former Scotland Under-21 international

Hull City have signed Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old ended the 2019-20 season on loan with Hibernian.

He previously played in League One with Shrewsbury Town in 2018-19, scoring seven goals in 43 league appearances.

"He's got great energy, has the ability to go from box-to-box and boasts a wide passing range," boss Grant McCann told the club website.

