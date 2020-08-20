Glasgow City have had to accelerate their preparations to face Wolfsburg

Glasgow City reached the last eight with a penalty shootout win over Brondby at Petershill Park last October

Women's Champions League quarter-final: Glasgow City v Wolfsburg Ladies Venue: Reale Arena, San Sebastian Date: 21 August Time: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Glasgow City's preparations for their Champions League last-eight tie against Wolfsburg have been limited by Covid-19 but head coach Scott Booth has praised his players' appetite for the task.

City have played only one bounce match since losing 2-1 to Celtic in February in the opening match of a season later declared null and void.

"The players are trying massively to accelerate things," said Booth.

"It's been a very testing time for everybody. It's been very tricky."

The match against the German champions was due to be decided over two legs in March but instead the teams are in San Sebastian for a one-off encounter for a place in the last four.

Booth told BBC Scotland: "It's a very new thing for me as a coach to try to get players who have not kicked a ball in four months to get ready for a Champions League quarter-final in a timeframe that doesn't allow for real rest.

"We managed to get a game in but it was a lot sooner than we'd normally want to play.

"It's either that or we don't play a quarter-final."

City midfielder Leanne Crichton tells of how the squad trained in small groups before they were permitted to expand in number, with twice-weekly Covid-19 testing in place.

However, despite the lengthy lay-off, the Scotland international insists the allure of the tie will mean the players are ready.

"We were away for so long," she said. "It's trying to get the intensity back in the legs, get the body back up to speed.

"It would have been nice to have had more games in the build-up but it's difficult to get teams in the same position as us and able to train and play.

"But if you can't get yourself going for a Champions League quarter-final then I don't think you should be in football. Wolfsburg are a world-class side. We can go, empty the tank and hope for the best."

The chances of a shock result are likely to be greater in a one-off match than over two legs, but Booth believes the size of the challenge is not diminished by the tie being single-legged.

"If I was asked would I prefer two legs or one, I'd say give us one game," said City's head coach.

"It doesn't make the scale of the job any easier. We know them really well because the players are all internationals and household names.

"We want to go there and give it everything that we've got, just make sure that the players are treating this as the biggest game they've every played.

"It's a massive undertaking for a club like Glasgow City to be in among the teams that are left in this competition. To go one step further would just be phenomenal."