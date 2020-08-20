Elliot Bonds: Cheltenham Town sign Hull City midfielder on loan

From the section

Elliot Bonds is yet to make his Hull debut

League Two club Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Elliot Bonds from Hull City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old Guyana international was an unused substitute in five Championship matches last season but is yet to make his senior debut for the Tigers, having joined last summer.

Bonds has also played in non-league for Farnborough Town and Dagenham & Redbridge.

He becomes the Robins' sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.