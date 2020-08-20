EFL fixtures for 2020-21 season to be released on Friday

Harrogate Town will be competing in the English Football League for the first time in their history in 2020-21

The fixtures for the new English Football League season will be released at 09:00 BST on Friday.

The league campaign is due to begin on the weekend of 12-13 September and end with the three play-off finals on the weekend of 29-31 May 2021.

The season is starting six weeks later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will also see many clubs return to competitive league action for the first time in six months.

The EFL was suspended on 13 March following the Covid-19 outbreak, with the regular League One and League Two seasons curtailed in June after a vote by clubs.

The Championship was eventually played to a conclusion with the play-off final at Wembley on 4 August, while the third and fourth-tier play-offs also went ahead to decide the final promotion places in each of those divisions.

But 38 teams in the EFL - including Barrow, who were promoted from the National League after their season was also cut short - have not played a competitive match since the original suspension in March.

Harrogate Town also won promotion from the top tier of non-league earlier this month, beating Notts County at Wembley to reach the EFL for the first time.

The domestic campaign will officially begin on the previous weekend with ties in the Carabao Cup first round.