Dennis Politic: Bolton midfielder set to miss season with knee injury

Dennis Politic scored three goals in the Championship last season from 19 starts and five substitute appearances

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Dennis Politic could miss the entire 2020-21 campaign with a serious knee injury.

The 20-year-old Romanian damaged his anterior cruciate ligament during a pre-season friendly earlier this month.

"He has seen the specialist and it seems to be a pretty straightforward operation," boss Ian Evatt told the club website.

“We think he will have an operation in about three or four weeks, once the swelling has gone down."

Evatt added: "We are prepared for Dennis to be out for the whole season.

“The most important thing now is that we do not rush him and that the rehabilitation process is done properly to allow him to get fully up to speed."

Politic, who came through the club's academy, scored five goals in 30 appearances in all competition last season as Wanderers were relegated from League One.