Joe Williams: Bristol City sign midfielder from Wigan Athletic

Joe Williams in action for Wigan
Joe Williams made 40 appearances for Wigan last season, scoring once

Championship club Bristol City have signed midfielder Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Ashton Gate, and becomes the Robins' first signing of the summer.

Williams played 40 games for the Latics last season as they were relegated to League One after receiving a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

“Joe is going to form a big part of our squad," head coach Dean Holden told the club website,

Former Everton youngster Williams is the latest player to leave Wigan, following the departures of Joe Gelhardt, Chey Dunkley and Kieffer Moore earlier this month.

