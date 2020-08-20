Champions League: That's not football, says Connah's Quay Nomads' Andy Morrison

Connah's Quay were beaten 2-0 in the first Champions League tie in their history having won the Cymru Premier title last season

Connah's Quay Nomads manager Andy Morrison criticised FK Sarajevo after his side's Champions League first qualifying round defeat.

The Welsh champions were beaten 2-0 by their Bosnian counterparts at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Former Manchester City captain Morrison felt Sarajevo's players were guilty of play-acting throughout the game.

"That's not football and that's not acceptable at any level," Morrison said.

"I have never seen anything like it in my career in football.

"I don't know where the game's going and I don't why the referee didn't deal with it.

"And I don't know why it took until the 88th minute for the referee to book a player for diving. It should have been done on eight minutes.

"You cannot do that in football and he allowed them to get away with it."

Benjamin Tatar struck a goal in each half to ensure Sarajevo progressed from the one-off tie, meaning Connah's Quay will drop into the Europa League second qualifying round.

"It's not bitterness but they aren't going anywhere in this competition. They are not going anywhere the way their antics were," Morrison added.

Morrison said he was "incredibly proud" of his team's efforts in what was their first competitive game since the 2019-20 season was halted in March due to coronavirus.

He blamed the two Sarajevo goals on defensive errors which may not have occurred had his players been match sharp.

"I would like to say normally at this level of football you are going to get punished (for mistakes), but they weren't that good," Morrison said.

"We gave them too much respect I think."