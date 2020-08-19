Champions League: Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies says reaching final 'dream come true'

Alphonso Davies (right) was born in a refugee camp in Ghana in 2000

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies says reaching the Champions League final is "a dream come true."

Davies, 19, joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 for a then-MLS record transfer fee of £9.84m

And he is set to be the first Canada international to play in the showpiece game.

Speaking after the semi-final win over Lyon, he told BT Sport: "Playing in the Champions League and getting to the final is everything you could ask for."

Davies' inclusion in the Bayern line-up for the final would reportedly trigger a 1m euro payment to the Whitecaps.

But that is unlikely to bother the Bavarian side, who will aim to win their sixth European Cup against Paris St-Germain on Sunday (20:00 BST).

The Bundesliga club reached the final of European football's elite competition for the 11th time - albeit for the first time in seven years - with another superb display of potent attacking on Wednesday.

Davies, who also impressed in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in the last 16 and the 8-2 last-eight demolition of Barcelona, says his side will be "hungry" to see out the season in style.

"PSG is a good team, right now we celebrate a bit then we focus on the next game," he added.

"It will be a good game, there will be goals in that game. This is what you dream about as a footballer, playing with the best and against the best in Europe.

"It is a dream come true. Even though they [the older players in the squad] have won many many titles before they are still hungry to win this one."

A winner's medal would also be a fine conclusion to the season for Davies, who asked to swap shirts with Barca's Lionel Messi after their quarter-final match.

"I asked for it [Messi's shirt]. But I think he was a little bit upset. Next time, maybe," he added.

Bayern's big numbers

Victory on Sunday would cap a truly stellar season for Bayern, who have already posted some impressive stats: