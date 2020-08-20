Huddersfield: Matty Daly agrees contract extension

Matty Daly made four appearances off the bench in the Championship last season

Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The 19-year-old England youth international scored his first senior goal for The Terriers last season, a late winner at Charlton in December.

Daly’s previous deal was due to expire in 2021 and he has the option to extend the new deal by a further year.

He made his Huddersfield debut in April 2019 as a substitute in a Premier League home defeat against Watford.