Huddersfield: Matty Daly agrees contract extension

Matty Daly in action for Huddersfield
Matty Daly made four appearances off the bench in the Championship last season

Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The 19-year-old England youth international scored his first senior goal for The Terriers last season, a late winner at Charlton in December.

Daly’s previous deal was due to expire in 2021 and he has the option to extend the new deal by a further year.

He made his Huddersfield debut in April 2019 as a substitute in a Premier League home defeat against Watford.

