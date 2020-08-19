Coronavirus: Cagliari and Roma players test positive for Covid-19

Luca Ceppitelli is Cagliari's captain and helped the team finish 14th in Serie A in 2019-20

Four more Serie A players have tested positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Cagliari said Croatia midfielder Filip Bradaric, 28, Italian defender Luca Ceppitelli, 31, and Italian striker Alberto Cerri, 24, had all tested positive.

A further two Cagliari players are also self-isolating.

Roma’s Italian goalkeeper Antonio Mirante, 37, also confirmed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

It comes after Cagliari’s Bulgaria international winger Kiril Despodov, 23, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Cagliari were due to return to training on Thursday but a training camp has now been postponed.

A club statement said: “The three players are in home isolation.

"In agreement with the health authorities, based on the protocols in force and as a precaution, quarantine with active surveillance has been ordered for two other players of the first team who have been in close contact with the positives."

Meanwhile, Mirante said he had "no symptoms" and was feeling "fine".

He added: "I’m isolated, I hope to recover soon and start the preparation with my team-mates as soon as possible."

The 2020-21 Serie A season is set to begin on 19 September.