Lyndon Dykes: Striker good enough for Scotland, says QPR boss Mark Warburton

Lyndon Dykes has what it takes to lead the Scotland attack, says Mark Warburton, who has just signed the striker for QPR.

The 24-year-old striker is yet to be capped and qualifies for Australia, where he was born, as well as Scotland via his parents.

"He has the potential to be a very good player for Scotland in the years ahead," Warburton told BBC Sportsound.

"Of course, Australia will also be keen to secure his services."

QPR paid Livingston an undisclosed fee for Dykes, with the West Lothian club saying it is "substantially more" than the previous record of £1m they received for David Fernandez in 2002.

"He has to have belief in himself, recognise the challenges that he faces and go and rise to them," added Warburton, who said the big centre forward has "a great work ethic and no shortage of ability".

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will next week name his squad for Nations League meetings with Israel and Czech Republic in early September.

With 14 goals in 36 games for Livi since his move from Queen of the South, Dykes has been widely tipped for a call-up.

"I think he can figure in Steve's plans, push on and claim that shirt," said Warburton, who joked that he would give his new player "a nudge in the direction of Scotland".

The former Rangers boss also has Liam Kelly and Lee Wallace at his disposal and said the market often underestimated the quality of players north of the border.

"It's fair to say some have found it hard travelling for a variety of reasons," he explained.

"But there are a lot of young, gifted players and, given time and the opportunity, they can thrive.

"At a time when so many people are trying to fish in the same pond for talent why not go to Scotland?"