Aaron O'Driscoll: Mansfield Town sign defender on two-year contract

Aaron O'Driscoll played his first game for Southampton's under-21 side in August 2017

Mansfield Town have signed centre-back Aaron O’Driscoll on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old Irishman left Southampton at the end of last season after four years and joins The Stags following a successful trial.

He played nine games for Southampton’s under-21 side in the EFL Trophy, but never made a senior appearance.

Boss Graham Coughlan: “He’s comfortable on the ball, has lots of potential and with some suitable coaching we might just have a top player on our hands."