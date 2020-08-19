Aaron Ramsdale: Sheffield United re-sign goalkeeper from Bournemouth

Ramsdale made two senior appearances for Sheffield United before joining Bournemouth in January 2017

Sheffield United have re-signed goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5m.

Ramsdale, 22, joined the Cherries from Chris Wilder's Blades - then in League One - in 2017 and had loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon.

He made 37 Premier League appearances for relegated Bournemouth last season and was named the club's player of the year for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I'm very fortunate to be able to come back to a place I call home," he said.

"I'm just excited to get going, see the lads I left behind and meet the new ones now in the team," added Ramsdale, who has signed a four-year deal.

"I'm delighted, it wasn't an easy decision to leave Bournemouth, but when a club comes in for you, shows that faith it has and is willing to pay this sort of money then obviously I've got to do a lot to repay it, but my smile has been ear-to-ear since I walked back through the door."

Dean Henderson was the Blades' first-choice goalkeeper last season but, earlier on Wednesday, he announced he would not be extending his loan deal from Manchester United for a third campaign.

"The goalkeeping situation is something we have to make sure we get right," said Blades boss Wilder.

"This is not about Dean, it's about bringing Aaron in, but Dean was outstanding for us for two years. We know a lot about Aaron, we've watched him develop on loan at Chesterfield and then AFC Wimbledon and obviously we've watched him this season too.

"I'd like to thank the board for their backing given the situation. Aaron is certainly amongst the best young goalkeepers in this country and we are delighted to have him."