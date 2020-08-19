Celtic to face Ferencvaros in Champions League qualifying

Celtic eased to a 6-0 victory over KR Reykjavik on Tuesday evening

Celtic will meet Ferencvaros in the second round of Champions League qualifying in Glasgow on 26 August.

The Hungarian side beat Djurgarden of Sweden 2-0 in Budapest thanks to a double from South Sudan winger Tokmac Nguen.

Celtic smashed six goals past KR Reykjavik in their first round tie on Tuesday.

The first three rounds of qualifying are all one-off games, with the final play-off stage settled over two legs.

Celtic have never played Ferencvaros in European competition before but have won seven of their 12 matches against opposition from Hungary.

The most recent of those ties came in the third round of qualifying for the 2003-04 Champions League, with Celtic enjoying a 5-0 aggregate win over MTK Hungaria to seal a place in the group phase.