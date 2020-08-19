Thursday's back pages 19 Aug From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53841796 Read more about sharing. Back page of Metro Back page of the Mirror Back page of the Daily Star Back page of the Daily Express The back page of The Times The front page of The Guardian's sport section The sport section of the Independent The sport section of the I newspaper The sport section of the Daily Telegraph