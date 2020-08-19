Dean Henderson: Goalkeeper not extending loan deal at Sheffield United

Henderson was the Blades' first-choice goalkeeper during his two seasons on loan at the club

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has confirmed he will not be extending his loan at Sheffield United for a third season.

The 23-year-old made 86 appearances for the Blades after joining them in 2018, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

Last season, they finished ninth in the top flight with Henderson their first-choice keeper.

Writing on social media, he said he "can't wait for the next chapter".

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Sheffield United for the last two years.

"Winning promotion to the Premier League with my brothers and having the season we had this season is something I will never forget.

"I would like to thank the manager, my team-mates, the backroom staff and of course, the fans, who have been unbelievable towards me.

"I will look back at the last two years as an important chapter in my career and more than anything, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to learn and develop with such a class group of lads."

Henderson has been with Manchester United since the age of 14 and received his first England call-up in October 2019.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in June that Henderson will "eventually end up as England and Manchester United number one".

Earlier this week, Sheffield United had an £18.5m bid for Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale accepted.