Ben Chrisene: Aston Villa sign Exeter City teenager

Ben Chrisene had been with Exeter City since the age of 11

Exeter City’s youngest senior debutant Ben Chrisene has joined Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Chrisene, 16, goes straight into Villa’s academy having made five senior appearances for the Grecians.

He broke the record held by Ethan Ampadu when he made his debut aged 15 as a substitute against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup last August.

The England Under-16 international also played three EFL Trophy games and made one League Two appearance last season.

“Ben goes with our best wishes,” Exeter manager Matt Taylor said. “He’s gone to a Premier League club, which we’re delighted about.

“However, it’s a shame we’re losing our players before we get the chance to really work with them.”

Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ampadu was just over three months older than Chrisene when he made his Exeter debut in 2016 against Brentford.

Exeter’s academy has previously produced players including Brentford striker Ollie Watkins and Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.