Emma Bissell: Bristol City sign Manchester City midfielder

Emma Bissell has represented England at under-19 level

Women's Super League side Bristol City have signed Emma Bissell from Manchester City.

The 18-year-old midfielder joins the Robins on undisclosed terms and becomes the club's sixth signing of the summer.

“Emma is another young, talented English player who can add real quality to our squad," boss Tanya Oxtoby said.

“Given the long-term injury to Megan Wynne, Emma provides us with a great replacement and gives us good depth to our wide channel options.”

The 2020-21 WSL season gets under way on 5 September.