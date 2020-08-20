Can you name all the Uefa Cup/Europa League winners?
The Europa League final takes place on Friday as Inter Milan face Sevilla in the German city of Cologne.
A total of 28 clubs have won the tournament since its 1971 inception (including when it was called the Uefa Cup). Can you name them all?
You've got six minutes...
Can you name the winners of the Uefa Cup/Europa League
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
