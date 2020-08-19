Aberdeen have 'taken kicking' over coronavirus breaches - Derek McInnes

Craig Bryson, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Bruce Anderson, Scott McKenna, Michael Devlin, Dylan McGeouch and Sam Cosgrove (clockwise from top left) all had to quarantine

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Aberdeen Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: 20 August Time: 19:30 BST Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Aberdeen have "taken a kicking" for players breaking coronavirus guidelines, says manager Derek McInnes.

The club and offending eight players face SFA and SPFL charges after a pub visit led to two positive tests and the postponement of three matches.

Now McInnes wants to "draw a line under it" as he prepares for Thursday's rearranged visit to St Johnstone.

"I think there's been enough comment, enough criticism, enough apologies made," he said.

McInnes has four members of the 'Aberdeen eight' to choose from, with Craig Bryson, Dylan McGeouch, Matty Kennedy and Jonny Hayes all back in training this week following their self-isolation.

"We've taken a kicking the last couple of weeks," he added. "It was our turn. We took it, we dealt with it and we now move on.

"We have got these charges hanging over us and the players and we will need to deal with that again, but for now it will be nice just to focus on the game."

Scott McKenna, Bruce Anderson and injured duo Sam Cosgrove and Michael Devlin were the other players involved and remain unavailable.

Aberdeen are yet to get off the mark after an opening day defeat to Rangers.

"I am quite relaxed by the fact we are two and three games behind, we can quickly make those games up," said McInnes, who may give a debut to new signing Ross McCrorie at McDiarmid Park.

A local lockdown in Aberdeen has been extended for another week but Thursday's game, and the Scottish Premiership of Livingston on Sunday, are scheduled to go ahead as planned.