Reinier: Borussia Dortmund sign Real Madrid's Brazilian forward on loan

Reinier moved to Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2020, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Spanish side

Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazil Under-23 forward Reinier on a two-season loan from Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old, who joined Real from Flamengo in January, said: "Borussia Dortmund is known for betting on young players and making them better.

"I want to learn a lot here, play a lot and help the team to be successful. I hope we have many happy moments."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Reinier is a player who brings enormous talent and technical skills."

Dortmund, who finished second in the German Bundesliga last season, beat Austria Vienna 11-2 in a friendly on Sunday with Manchester United target Jadon Sancho among the scorers.

