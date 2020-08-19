Reinier: Borussia Dortmund sign Real Madrid's Brazilian forward on loan

Reinier
Reinier moved to Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2020, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Spanish side

Borussia Dortmund have signed Brazil Under-23 forward Reinier on a two-season loan from Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old, who joined Real from Flamengo in January, said: "Borussia Dortmund is known for betting on young players and making them better.

"I want to learn a lot here, play a lot and help the team to be successful. I hope we have many happy moments."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Reinier is a player who brings enormous talent and technical skills."

Dortmund, who finished second in the German Bundesliga last season, beat Austria Vienna 11-2 in a friendly on Sunday with Manchester United target Jadon Sancho among the scorers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you