Fans allowed back into men's non-league and women's lower football

The men's non-league system consists of seven tiers from the National League down to regional feeder leagues

Supporters will be allowed to attend some men's non-league football matches and women's fixtures below Championship level from Saturday, the Football Association has confirmed.

A two-stage return will see restricted numbers of fans at men's games below National League North and South level.

The first stage, which limits numbers to less than 15% of ground capacity, is from 22 August to 30 August.

Stage Two rises to 30% of ground capacity and begins on 31 August.

The phased return will see clubs open their gates to spectators for the first time since football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The new guidelines proposed by the FA, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport [DCMS], the Sports Grounds Safety Authority [SGSA] and the leagues will be kept under "constant review" in line with the UK Government's guidelines and will be "amended accordingly as required".

Stage One

From 22 August 2020 to 30 August 2020, spectators are permitted to attend fixtures at Steps 3-6 of the NLS and Tiers 3-4 of the WFP, providing that their number does not exceed 15% of the minimum ground grading capacity at these levels or respective figures set out within The FA's updated guidelines;

If a club at these levels does not play any fixtures during this period, it must have played at least one pre-season or competitive fixture in accordance with its respective level of spectators before moving on to Stage Two.

Stage Two