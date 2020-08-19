Jordan Ponticelli: Wrexham sign Coventry City striker

Jordan Ponticelli in action for Coventry
Jordan Ponticelli impressed while on loan from Coventry last season

Wrexham have signed striker Jordan Ponticelli from Coventry City.

The 21-year-old, who spent time on loan at Wrexham last season, has signed a two-year deal at the Racecourse.

A Coventry academy graduate, Ponticelli played five times for Wrexham before the season's premature end, scoring away to Chesterfield and Bromley.

"I'm delighted to be back, when I was here I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a good spell I had, even though it wasn't that long," he told the club website.

"I came here, I did well, I got some game time and it was a no-brainer to come back once I knew the interest was still there.

"I have more time now to play for the fans. They know I'll work hard, and they know I can finish as well, so hopefully I'll score more goals too."

Ponticelli is Wrexham's third new signing for the 2020-21 season, following the capture of Jamie Reckord and Elliott Durrell.

