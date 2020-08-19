Jordan Ponticelli: Wrexham sign Coventry City striker

Jordan Ponticelli impressed while on loan from Coventry last season

Wrexham have signed striker Jordan Ponticelli from Coventry City.

The 21-year-old, who spent time on loan at Wrexham last season, has signed a two-year deal at the Racecourse.

A Coventry academy graduate, Ponticelli played five times for Wrexham before the season's premature end, scoring away to Chesterfield and Bromley.

"I'm delighted to be back, when I was here I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a good spell I had, even though it wasn't that long," he told the club website.

"I came here, I did well, I got some game time and it was a no-brainer to come back once I knew the interest was still there.

"I have more time now to play for the fans. They know I'll work hard, and they know I can finish as well, so hopefully I'll score more goals too."

Ponticelli is Wrexham's third new signing for the 2020-21 season, following the capture of Jamie Reckord and Elliott Durrell.