Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

After four rounds of fixtures, Amy Irons is still waiting for her first Sportscene Predictions victory.

Can she earn a breakthrough win against former Scotland forward and Sportscene pundit James McFadden?

Amy Irons v The Pundits
Scottish Premiership - week 5
AmyJames McFadden
Motherwell v Hamilton Acad3-12-1
Rangers v Kilmarnock2-13-1
St Mirren v Ross County0-02-1
Dundee Utd v Celtic0-20-3
Aberdeen v Livingston2-01-0
St Johnstone v Hibernian0-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

James' prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

James' prediction: 3-1

St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-0

James' prediction: 2-1

Dundee Utd v Celtic (Sat, 17:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

James' prediction: 0-3

Aberdeen v Livingston (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

James' prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

James' prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60
Shaun Maloney60
Chris Iwelumo40
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Pundits190
Amy150
Amy v Pundits
P4W0D2L2

