Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

After four rounds of fixtures, Amy Irons is still waiting for her first Sportscene Predictions victory.

Can she earn a breakthrough win against former Scotland forward and Sportscene pundit James McFadden?

Scottish Premiership - week 5 Amy James McFadden Motherwell v Hamilton Acad 3-1 2-1 Rangers v Kilmarnock 2-1 3-1 St Mirren v Ross County 0-0 2-1 Dundee Utd v Celtic 0-2 0-3 Aberdeen v Livingston 2-0 1-0 St Johnstone v Hibernian 0-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

James' prediction: 2-1

Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

James' prediction: 3-1

St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-0

James' prediction: 2-1

Dundee Utd v Celtic (Sat, 17:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

James' prediction: 0-3

Aberdeen v Livingston (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

James' prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sun, 16:30)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

James' prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Julie Fleeting 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Chris Iwelumo 40 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Pundits 190 Amy 150