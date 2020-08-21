Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
- From the section Scottish Premiership
After four rounds of fixtures, Amy Irons is still waiting for her first Sportscene Predictions victory.
Can she earn a breakthrough win against former Scotland forward and Sportscene pundit James McFadden?
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Amy's prediction: 3-1
James' prediction: 2-1
Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
James' prediction: 3-1
St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 0-0
James' prediction: 2-1
Dundee Utd v Celtic (Sat, 17:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-2
James' prediction: 0-3
Aberdeen v Livingston (Sun, 15:00)
Amy's prediction: 2-0
James' prediction: 1-0
St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sun, 16:30)
Amy's prediction: 0-1
James' prediction: 1-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Pundits
|190
|Amy
|150
|Amy v Pundits
|P4
|W0
|D2
|L2