Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The first full Scottish Premiership card since the opening weekend promises plenty of intrigue.

Saturday's four fixtures include a Lanarskhire derby and culminate in champions Celtic's trip to Dundee United.

Then on Sunday, Aberdeen host Livingston before Hibernian bid to extend their unbeaten start at St Johnstone.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six matches and choose your team's preferred XI.

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell striker Tony Watt should shrug off an ankle knock. Goalkeeper Scott Fox (knee), Liam Donnelly (knee), Nathan McGinley, Charles Dunne (both groin) and Jake Carroll (Achilles) remain out.

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has no fresh injuries, with Ronan Hughes (hamstring), Brian Easton (ankle) and Will Collar (shin) all missing.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "There's nothing between the teams in this league. Accies have had good performances without getting the results."

Hamilton midfielder David Templeton: "While I have been here we have always done quite well in the derby so I am hoping Saturday will be the same again and we can kick off our season."

Did you know? The home side has won just three of the last 14 Scottish Premiership meetings between Motherwell and Hamilton (D4 L7).

Rangers v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Allan McGregor returns from a three-game injury absence to battle with Jon McLaughlin for the Rangers number one slot. Leon Balogun (quad), Joe Aribo (ankle) and Jermain Defoe (hamstring) remain out.

Kilmarnock defender Ross Millen is suspended after his red card sparked last week's late collapse against St Johnstone.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The fans are entitled to their opinion - but do I listen to them all? No. I focus on the reality. I think we've had a real strong start to the season."

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot: "We'll aim to frustrate them but I think having no crowd will actually help Rangers. I know from experience how the fans at Ibrox can turn on you if you are not 1-0 by the first half hour."

Did you know? Rangers have won just four of their last 16 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D5 L7) - they had won 28 of the previous 31 meetings.

St Mirren v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

Kristian Dennis goes straight into the St Mirren squad after the striker signed following his exit from Notts County.

Blair Spittal could return from a thigh strain for Ross County. Joe Chalmers (groin) is back in full training but may not be risked, while Callum Morris (Achilles) is a doubt and Tom Grivosti (foot) is out.

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis: "Coming up and getting a feel for the place, playing in the Scottish Premiership, big games on Sky every week, it's a great opportunity for me."

Ross County full-back Josh Reid: "It's a big confidence boost knowing that the manager trusts me to start these games."

Did you know? St Mirren are looking to record consecutive Scottish Premiership victories over Ross County for the first time.

Dundee United v Celtic (Sat, 17:30)

Dundee United boss Micky Mellon refused to name which players he expects back. Lawrence Shankland (ankle), Jamie Robson (head knock), Liam Smith (knock) and Paul McMullan (hernia) have all sat out action in recent weeks.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths misses out again with a calf complaint that will keep him sidelined for two more weeks.

Dundee Utd manager Micky Mellon: "All games are big challenges because we are in a transition up a division, but we are welcoming the champions and want to go and attack them."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "United have made an excellent start, particularly away from home, and are a welcome addition to the top flight."

Did you know? Celtic are unbeaten in their last 11 away Scottish Premiership matches (W9 D2), their best run since a 28-game sequence between August 2016 and December 2017.

Aberdeen v Livingston (Sun, 15:00)

Aberdeen welcome back Scott McKenna and Bruce Anderson from self-isolation. Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee), Ryan Edmondson (ankle) and Curtis Main (thigh) remain on the sidelines. Defender Andrew Considine completes a two-match suspension.

Livingston could hand debuts to French defender Julien Serrano and German striker Lars Lokotsch. Marvin Bartley (knock) and Ciaron Brown (muscle strain) are struggling.

Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban: "Three months ago I literally had no idea if I was going to get back playing so I just try to enjoy every game now."

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "Anthony Stokes is another one that's on the radar. I kike his qualities and we have been liaising with his representatives."

Did you know? Aberdeen are unbeaten in their last 11 Scottish top-flight matches against Livingston (W8 D3) since a 0-2 defeat in April 2004.

St Johnstone v Hibernian (Sun, 16:30)

St Johnstone strikers Stevie May (knock) and Chris Kane (calf) are expected to return from lay-offs. Goalkeeper Zander Clark (knee) and midfielder Murray Davidson (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Hibs midfielder Steve Mallan could play a part after stepping up his recovery from a knee injury. Drey Wright (thigh) is doubtful, while Jack Ross admits he has a couple of unnamed injury concerns.

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon: "We played Hibs pre-season, so we know what they are about. Hopefully we can handle them on Sunday."

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "We want to keep improving our squad. We weren't able to do it with Ross McCrorie but we'll keep looking."

Did you know? St Johnstone have won none of their last 12 Scottish Premiership matches played on Sunday (D5 L7) since a 2-1 win over Dundee in October 2016.