Andy Coleman: Warrenpoint sign former Newry, Dungannon and Glenavon keeper

Andy Coleman returned for a second spell with hometown club Newry City in 2018

Former Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon keeper Andy Coleman has joined Premiership side Warrenpoint Town.

The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience from a long Irish League career and Point boss Barry Gray is delighted to have Coleman on board.

"Andy is a player I know very well. I managed him as a youth player and he is someone I have followed through his career," Gray told the club website.

"Andy is a seasoned pro and adds more experience to our squad."