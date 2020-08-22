Andy Coleman: Warrenpoint sign former Newry, Dungannon and Glenavon keeper
Former Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon keeper Andy Coleman has joined Premiership side Warrenpoint Town.
The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience from a long Irish League career and Point boss Barry Gray is delighted to have Coleman on board.
"Andy is a player I know very well. I managed him as a youth player and he is someone I have followed through his career," Gray told the club website.
"Andy is a seasoned pro and adds more experience to our squad."