Andy Coleman: Warrenpoint sign former Newry, Dungannon and Glenavon keeper

Andy Coleman
Andy Coleman returned for a second spell with hometown club Newry City in 2018

Former Newry City, Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon keeper Andy Coleman has joined Premiership side Warrenpoint Town.

The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience from a long Irish League career and Point boss Barry Gray is delighted to have Coleman on board.

"Andy is a player I know very well. I managed him as a youth player and he is someone I have followed through his career," Gray told the club website.

"Andy is a seasoned pro and adds more experience to our squad."

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you