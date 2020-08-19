St Mirren sign 'proven goalscorer' Kristian Dennis to bolster attack

Kristian Dennis enjoyed a prolific 2017-18 campaign with Chesterfield, scoring 21 goals

Manager Jim Goodwin is delighted to have added "proven goalscorer" Kristian Dennis to his St Mirren squad.

The 30-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with the Paisley club after leaving Notts County.

The former Stockport, Chesterfield and Macclesfield player scored 15 goals last season as County reached the National League promotion final.

"His record in terms of putting the ball in the back of the net is very good," Goodwin told the club website.

"If you look at his stats over the last four or five years he's averaging a goal every other game ,which is exactly what we are needing. He is a proven goalscorer, he is a great age and a natural finisher."

Dennis, who was loaned to Grimsby for the second half of 2018-19 season as County lost their League Two status, said: "The club seem like they really want to progress in the league and I just thought it would be a new challenge."

