Jack Grimmer: Wycombe Wanderers right-back signs new deal

Jack Grimmer
Jack Grimmer has yet to score a competitive goal for Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers defender Jack Grimmer has signed a new contract with the Championship newcomers.

The 26-year-old right-back featured 24 times last season as the Chairboys won promotion via the League One play-offs.

Grimmer, who joined the club on a two-year deal last summer, has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at Adams Park until the summer of 2023.

"He’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you