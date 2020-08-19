Jack Grimmer: Wycombe Wanderers right-back signs new deal

Jack Grimmer has yet to score a competitive goal for Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers defender Jack Grimmer has signed a new contract with the Championship newcomers.

The 26-year-old right-back featured 24 times last season as the Chairboys won promotion via the League One play-offs.

Grimmer, who joined the club on a two-year deal last summer, has signed a new three-year contract which will keep him at Adams Park until the summer of 2023.

"He’s proven to be a fantastic acquisition," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.