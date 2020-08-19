Lyndon Dykes: Queens Park Rangers sign Livingston striker

Media playback is not supported on this device The goals that shot Livingston's Dykes to prominence

QPR have signed Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The Scottish Premiership side accepted a bid for the 24-year-old Australian-born forward on Monday.

He scored 11 goals in 28 league appearances for Livi after joining from Queen of the South in January 2019.

Livingston have confirmed the fee is "substantially more" than the previous club record of £1m they received from Celtic for David Fernandez in 2002.

"He is a player who can score goals and he showed his quality against Celtic and Rangers last season," QPR boss Mark Warburton told the club website.

"A lot of good work has been done and he has worked very hard in Scotland, and we hope very much that we can help him move to the next level."

Queen of the South have confirmed they are "due a six-figure fee" as part of the deal, which has the potential of breaking their 26-year-old record fee of £250,000.

