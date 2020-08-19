Jeff Hendrick: Newcastle set to sign former Burnley midfielder
Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is close to joining Newcastle United after leaving Burnley.
The 28-year-old, who has 54 caps for his country, left the Clarets in June and is a free agent.
He was signed by Burnley manager Sean Dyche for a then club record fee of £10.5m in 2016 but was unable to agree a new contract.
Hendrick would represent Newcastle's first signing since the collapse of the proposed takeover in July.
Manager Steve Bruce has said previously that he hopes to bring in a couple of signings before the transfer window closes on 5 October.