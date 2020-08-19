Jeff Hendrick: Newcastle set to sign former Burnley midfielder

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport

Jeff Hendrick (right)
Jeff Hendrick (right) spent four years at Burnley after joining from Derby County in 2016

Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is close to joining Newcastle United after leaving Burnley.

The 28-year-old, who has 54 caps for his country, left the Clarets in June and is a free agent.

He was signed by Burnley manager Sean Dyche for a then club record fee of £10.5m in 2016 but was unable to agree a new contract.

Hendrick would represent Newcastle's first signing since the collapse of the proposed takeover in July.

Manager Steve Bruce has said previously that he hopes to bring in a couple of signings before the transfer window closes on 5 October.

