Charlie Goode: Brentford sign Northampton captain for undisclosed fee

Championship side Brentford have signed Northampton Town captain Charlie Goode for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old defender made 45 appearances last season, leading the Cobblers to promotion from League Two via the play-offs.

He has agreed a four-year contract with the Bees and the transfer fee is a club record for Northampton.

"He is an aggressive defender and a big aerial threat in both boxes," head coach Thomas Frank said.

"He has good quality on the ball which we feel we can develop further within our style of play. We are sure he will grow with us over the coming years."

Goode spent time playing in non-league before joining Scunthorpe United in the summer of 2015.

The centre-back moved to Northampton on loan in January 2019, before making the switch permanent last summer.

He becomes Brentford's first signing of the summer transfer window.

