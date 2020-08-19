Mark Ellis: Tranmere Rovers defender signs extended contract

Mark Ellis scored two goals in the final three games last season

Tranmere Rovers defender Mark Ellis has signed a new one-year contract.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Carlisle in May 2018, only made three appearances last season but scored two.

Rovers were relegated to League Two after they finished 21st in a League One season decided on a points-per-game basis amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Mark was part of the squad which was hurt last season, so he is determined to help the club," boss Mike Jackson told the club website.

"Mark wants to be here, and that again was a huge factor in bringing him back in, and I know exactly what he will bring to the group.

"As a centre-back it is important you make an impact in both 18 yard boxes and Mark does that."